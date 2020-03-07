FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Alphabet Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report released on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $50.44 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $52.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GOOG. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

GOOG opened at $1,298.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,455.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,321.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,325,502,000. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,152,433,000 after acquiring an additional 179,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total transaction of $38,629,609.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,421,976 shares of company stock worth $346,883,661 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

