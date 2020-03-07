FY2020 EPS Estimates for Anaconda Mining Inc (TSE:ANX) Boosted by Analyst

Anaconda Mining Inc (TSE:ANX) – Analysts at M Partners upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Anaconda Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. M Partners analyst B. Berhe now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). M Partners also issued estimates for Anaconda Mining’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of TSE:ANX opened at C$0.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22. Anaconda Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.18 and a twelve month high of C$0.36. The company has a market cap of $25.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

About Anaconda Mining

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; Goldboro project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 600 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Viking project that covers an area of 6,225 hectares of prospective land located in Newfoundland.

