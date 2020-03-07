FY2020 EPS Estimates for DS Smith plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

DS Smith plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DS Smith in a report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.44.

DITHF has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised DS Smith from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DITHF opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.55. DS Smith has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $5.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

