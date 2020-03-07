FY2020 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Raised by Capital One Financial

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy exploration company will earn $4.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.59. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

NYSE EOG opened at $55.30 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $53.87 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.24 and a 200-day moving average of $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.