FY2020 EPS Estimates for GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for GlycoMimetics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.60) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.44). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on GlycoMimetics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on GlycoMimetics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of GlycoMimetics stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $152.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.84 and a quick ratio of 16.75.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34).

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLYC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after purchasing an additional 365,096 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 7,635.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 17.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

