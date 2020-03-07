FY2020 EPS Estimates for GreenSky Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GreenSky in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.65.

Get GreenSky alerts:

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). GreenSky had a net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The business had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of GreenSky from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY opened at $6.11 on Thursday. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 35.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 82,807 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in GreenSky by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 12,199 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in GreenSky by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 145.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.