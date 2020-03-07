FY2021 Earnings Estimate for RPM International Inc. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of RPM International in a report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.96. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RPM. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $68.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. RPM International has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $77.47.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $4,307,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,743,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $52,039.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 479.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.