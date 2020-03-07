FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Issued By DA Davidson

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veeva Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.82.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $146.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.31 and a 200-day moving average of $149.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.18. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $110.23 and a 1-year high of $176.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $65,498.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,344 shares in the company, valued at $330,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $162,890.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,650.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,836 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

