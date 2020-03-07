FY2024 Earnings Estimate for AnaptysBio Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on AnaptysBio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $18.23 on Thursday. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $83.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 94,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,462,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 34,146 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

