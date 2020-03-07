G.Research Comments on Apergy Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:APY)

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) – Analysts at G.Research boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Apergy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. G.Research analyst S. Wong now anticipates that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.50. G.Research also issued estimates for Apergy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APY. Cowen upped their price objective on Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Apergy from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Apergy from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

Shares of APY stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. Apergy has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 2.54.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Apergy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $247.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.00 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apergy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,923,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apergy by 385.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 105,026 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Apergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apergy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Apergy by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

