G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GTHX. ValuEngine downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised G1 Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $692.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average is $25.53. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 13.71, a current ratio of 13.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

