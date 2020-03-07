Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS GLXZ opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83. Galaxy Gaming has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $2.25.

In related news, Director Michael Gavin Isaacs bought 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $26,085.00. Insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, acquires, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering schemes added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

