Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Trading Down 5.5% on Insider Selling

Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) shares were down 5.5% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.54, approximately 1,514,059 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 880,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

Specifically, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 200,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Rabiller sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $288,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 710,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,008.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GTX. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garrett Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.64.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.91 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 9.64%. Garrett Motion’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Garrett Motion by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the first quarter worth $98,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Garrett Motion by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Garrett Motion by 184.1% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Garrett Motion by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

