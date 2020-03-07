Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.75.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.86 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is -104.48%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70,334.00, for a total value of $698,557,288.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,692,931,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,294 shares of company stock worth $698,596,030. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

