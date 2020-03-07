General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 89.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,010 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,964,000 after acquiring an additional 950,411 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,459,000 after purchasing an additional 802,755 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in General Mills by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 917,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,143,000 after purchasing an additional 772,400 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,507,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in General Mills by 289.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 451,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,874,000 after purchasing an additional 335,272 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.74.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

