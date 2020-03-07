General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. General Motors earned a news sentiment score of 2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:GM opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.90. General Motors has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GM shares. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on General Motors from to in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

