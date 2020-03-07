General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 891,251 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 357,532 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in General Motors were worth $32,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. FMR LLC grew its position in General Motors by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,290,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $449,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,806 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in General Motors by 629.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,516,667 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $55,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,658 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in General Motors by 8,673.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,087,947 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,547 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its position in General Motors by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,036,570 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $111,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,771 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in General Motors by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,605,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $168,476,000 after purchasing an additional 825,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from to in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

Shares of GM opened at $28.69 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

