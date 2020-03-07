Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) by 190.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,121 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Gerdau by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93. Gerdau SA has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.50%.

Several analysts have commented on GGB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Gerdau from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

