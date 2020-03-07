Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Purchased by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 409.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 201,121 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.78% of Gibraltar Industries worth $12,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 98,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROCK opened at $51.71 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $35.29 and a 12 month high of $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.81.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.08 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ROCK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

