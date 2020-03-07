Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at $171,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at $255,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. Gildan Activewear Inc has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $40.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $658.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

GIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Desjardins upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.85.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

