Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2021 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

GILD has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.31.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $80.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average of $65.54. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $80.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $740,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,346,447. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 922.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

