Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 26,044 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,044 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.15% of Synchrony Financial worth $34,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,619,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,352,000 after buying an additional 951,530 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,891,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,531,000 after acquiring an additional 483,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 611.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,158,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,033 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,321,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,607,000 after acquiring an additional 276,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,940,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,155,000 after acquiring an additional 59,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $28.25 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

