Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 81,220 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 882,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,220 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.42% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $38,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 414.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 55.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KL shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from to in a report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec under wgt” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.61.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $35.04 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.30.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $412.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

