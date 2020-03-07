Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,059 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $39,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $230,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,656 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,214,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,159,000 after buying an additional 257,888 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,907,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $225,050,000 after purchasing an additional 107,626 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,471,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,191,000 after purchasing an additional 44,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,041,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $139,500,000 after purchasing an additional 140,913 shares in the last quarter. 69.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.97.

In related news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $8,091,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 272,922 shares of company stock valued at $14,202,368. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $48.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 161.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.