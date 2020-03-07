Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 13,173 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,204 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Illumina were worth $41,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Illumina by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 188,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $62,500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 130.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 692,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after purchasing an additional 56,930 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,853 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.13.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,501,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total transaction of $187,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,650 shares of company stock worth $850,731. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILMN opened at $274.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.43 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.80.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

