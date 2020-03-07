Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,339 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.14% of KLA worth $39,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 390.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.69.

KLAC opened at $155.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.66 and its 200 day moving average is $164.75. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $101.34 and a 12-month high of $184.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $222,753.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,042.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total value of $99,326.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $905,217.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

