Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 89.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,683 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.24% of United Rentals worth $30,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 74.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 778.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

URI stock opened at $115.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.50. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.90 and a fifty-two week high of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.44.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.85 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.63 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

