Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,238 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 66,617 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $31,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CFG opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.85.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.