Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $31.66 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,663 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ventas were worth $31,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Ventas by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,430,000 after purchasing an additional 748,756 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,966,000 after buying an additional 172,954 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ventas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,105,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,328,000 after buying an additional 25,905 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,698,000 after buying an additional 173,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 3.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,268,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,609,000 after buying an additional 39,638 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Ventas in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.78.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.40. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.