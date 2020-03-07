Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $35.41 Million Stock Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,313 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Marriott International worth $35,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 37.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 45,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.76.

Shares of MAR opened at $110.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $103.89 and a one year high of $153.39. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In other news, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,507,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $6,803,442.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 734,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,503,911.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,130 shares of company stock valued at $12,979,632. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.