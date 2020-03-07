Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $37.11 Million Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 728,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,860 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in American International Group were worth $37,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG opened at $37.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average of $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. American International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

