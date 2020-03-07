Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $39.48 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $39,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $672,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,458,000 after buying an additional 27,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,062,903. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY stock opened at $368.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.72. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $349.71 and a 52 week high of $454.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $485.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

