Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $39.95 Million Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,637 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.20% of CBRE Group worth $39,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRE. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,256,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,742,000 after buying an additional 765,289 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,019,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,081,000 after acquiring an additional 647,861 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 106,205.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 617,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,855,000 after acquiring an additional 617,053 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 491.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 348,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,374,000 after acquiring an additional 289,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,888,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,731,000 after purchasing an additional 186,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $54.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average of $56.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. CBRE Group Inc has a 52 week low of $45.16 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. ValuEngine upgraded CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James cut shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

