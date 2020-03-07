Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $40.41 Million Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,085 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.68% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $40,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from to in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $764,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WH opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $47.34 and a 12 month high of $63.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.19 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

