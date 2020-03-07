Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $41.80 Million Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,573 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Global Payments worth $41,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,408,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,799,000 after acquiring an additional 109,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,149,323,000 after acquiring an additional 158,819 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 47.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,702,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,085 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 47.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,231,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,876,000 after purchasing an additional 718,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 81.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,916,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,675,000 after purchasing an additional 857,239 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Global Payments from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.42.

GPN opened at $179.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $128.12 and a one year high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total value of $107,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,885,683.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $170,917.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,855 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

