Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 657,404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $40,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTSH opened at $58.24 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.59.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.78.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,919.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,972.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,053,213.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,800.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,902 shares of company stock valued at $14,633,923 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

