Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,527,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,575 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $38,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BHGE. General Electric Co. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth about $9,673,477,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth about $824,125,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth about $335,175,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth about $258,177,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 18.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,244,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,366,000 after buying an additional 7,154,384 shares in the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHGE opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.65. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Baker Hughes A GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

