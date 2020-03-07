Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,138 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $31,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $709,036,000 after purchasing an additional 297,204 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,308,000 after buying an additional 212,706 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,366,000 after buying an additional 511,512 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,258,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,397,000 after buying an additional 84,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,117,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,302,000 after buying an additional 37,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $75,223.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,793 shares of company stock valued at $308,214. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DGX. Cfra upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $112.02 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.