Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 407,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,594 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $40,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $537,170,000 after purchasing an additional 991,076 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,842,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,601,000 after buying an additional 525,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,233,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,614,485,000 after buying an additional 257,270 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,858,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 567.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 207,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 176,417 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

YUM opened at $89.40 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

