Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 193.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 135,354 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.21% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $34,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 106.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 168.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LH opened at $179.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.59. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $35,436.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 533 shares in the company, valued at $100,465.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $56,326.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,326.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.69.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

