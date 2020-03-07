Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $34,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,880,000 after buying an additional 23,002 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,884,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,707 shares of company stock worth $6,521,471. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCO stock opened at $238.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.51. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $167.78 and a one year high of $287.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus raised their price target on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Moody’s from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.36.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

