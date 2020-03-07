Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,556 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Norfolk Southern worth $40,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,275,416,000 after purchasing an additional 692,117 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $201,473,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 741,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $143,856,000 after buying an additional 49,143 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 626,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $121,707,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 582.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $102,328,000 after buying an additional 450,264 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.05.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSC opened at $174.60 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $166.57 and a 12 month high of $219.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.