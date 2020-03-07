Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Edison International were worth $31,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 299,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,552,000 after purchasing an additional 27,064 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Edison International by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 615,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,409,000 after purchasing an additional 52,475 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 406,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,644,000 after buying an additional 21,065 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 582.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 103,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,801,000 after buying an additional 88,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $67.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. Edison International has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Edison International’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.26%.

Several analysts have commented on EIX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.