Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 103.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,595 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.18% of Northern Trust worth $39,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.40.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,534,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,004 shares of company stock worth $7,098,882. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $77.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $76.34 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.50.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

