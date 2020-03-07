Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,052 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $31,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,601,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,802,000 after acquiring an additional 74,332 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,015,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,063,000 after buying an additional 22,368 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 782,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 734,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,525,000 after purchasing an additional 151,954 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Argus cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.57.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52-week low of $60.36 and a 52-week high of $135.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.47 and a 200 day moving average of $114.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares in the company, valued at $92,536,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

