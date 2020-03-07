Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 781,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 64,554 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Boston Scientific worth $35,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 44,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.22.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $1,090,626.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,603,225.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $169,620.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,787 shares of company stock worth $8,646,556 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.