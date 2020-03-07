Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 10,850 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 294,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $35,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $116.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $95.07 and a one year high of $139.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.91.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,899,514 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

