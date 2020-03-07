Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 238,659 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 673,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,659 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Carnival were worth $33,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Carnival by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,947,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,268,000 after purchasing an additional 231,771 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carnival by 18.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,552,000 after purchasing an additional 372,271 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Carnival by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,435,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,813,000 after purchasing an additional 172,665 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Carnival by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,910,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,129,000 after purchasing an additional 55,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Carnival by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,755,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,222 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

CCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

