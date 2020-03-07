Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,731 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.18% of Clorox worth $34,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $41,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 146.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX opened at $173.26 on Friday. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.70 and a 200-day moving average of $154.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,870,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.54.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

