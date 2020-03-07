Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,616 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of L3Harris worth $29,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth $1,949,311,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $446,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,809,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $287,551,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in L3Harris by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,371,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,324,000 after buying an additional 55,856 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

LHX stock opened at $199.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.55. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $156.90 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.76%.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at $98,869,443.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

